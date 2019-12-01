Jaguars come back from down 21-3, beat Grambling 30-28 in Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS – The Jaguars had some high emotions after a game-sealing field goal block, but it came on the heels of a 21-3 comeback where the Jags’ offense came alive in the second quarter.

“I thought the completion by Hunter Register gave us some momentum and woke us up, but it’s been like that the month of November. If I want to go into an alley and have a street fight, I want to go with those guys that call themselves Jaguars,” head coach Dawson Odums said.

Southern’s offense showed their explosion against Grambling, but they’ll need to keep the momentum going when they travel back to Lorman for a SWAC title rematch with Alcorn.

“We’re just trying to take advantage of the opportunity. We got to get ready. It feel good right now, but we got to put it past us cause we have to go 1-0 next week for sure,” safety Jakoby Pappillion said.

The Jags’ will play the Braves in the SWAC Championship game on December 7th. Click the video for more detail on Southern’s comeback win.