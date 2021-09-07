It’s Orgeron vs Orgeron as LSU prepares for McNeese St

LSU coach Ed Orgeron, left, prepares to lead his team onto the field before an NCAA college football game against UCLA on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

McNeese State quarterback Cody Orgeron says he’ll live out a childhood dream when he plays in LSU’s Tiger Stadium this week. And he says he won’t hold it against his father for trying to ruin it.

The younger Orgeron expects his father to implore LSU’s defensive front to get after him because that’s his job. The elder Orgeron says his son knows the Tigers are hungry after a season-opening loss at UCLA and will be coming hard.

Both Orgeron’s say they intend to enjoy the unusual circumstances surrounding Saturday’s game. Cody Orgeron also has two brothers on his father’s staff.

(Story via The Associated Press)