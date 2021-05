“I wanted to do with my life what I wanted to do with my career, serve others, ” says Choudrant High School senior, Eli Watson.

And, he’ll have the chance to do just that. The Aggie multi-sport star helped the baseball team to a 29-3 record to date. Also, he’s been accepted to three different branches of the armed forces.

NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian shares his story.