NEW ORLEANS — Jarvis Landry passed his physical and officially signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints Sunday afternoon.

Landry spoke with media about playing for his hometown team, saying “It’s a special time. As a kid growing up, being from Louisiana, you always want to play for your hometown team. So, it’s a blessing to be here and to have this opportunity.”

Landry’s free agency focus shifted from money to fit and location.

He found both of those with the New Orleans Saints, playing his high school ball at Lutcher and his college career at LSU.

Landry becomes the second LSU Tiger to sign with the team this month.

Former teammate Tyrann Mathieu signed a $3-year, 33 million deal with the team earlier this month, a move that factored heavily into Landry’s decision to join the Saints.

“The leadership that he’s shown since high school when I met him at a Tennessee camp doing one-on-ones. The things that I’ve learned from him throughout the years has been instrumental in the person, the player that I’ve become. To have an opportunity to play on this level, this stage here in New Orleans is something very special to him, to me,” says Landry.