” … It just wasn’t enough … ” Despite selling record number of season tickets, why did Monroe Moccasins fold 20 years ago?

Recently, we walked down memory lane in Northeast Louisiana sports history. Anyone remember the Monroe Moccasins? After four years, the team folded in 2001.

The team posted winning records (145-110-23) in each of their five seasons of existence. But for reasons still unknown, attendance dropped each year.

During the 1997-98 campaign, the Moccasins averaged 3,178 fans. In the final season, those numbers sunk to 1,924.

Former star player, Darren Dougan, explains to NBC 10 Sports why the team folded.

“Myself and Ross Parent were on the sales team, ” says Dougan. “And, ironically we sold more season tickets that year than any other year. But, unfortunately, it just wasn’t enough that the owners and Todd Newman, who was a big owner … He just wanted to go into the season knowing that he wasn’t going to take a loss. And, that’s why the season, sales tickets, were a key factor in that decision. We didn’t hit our goal in order for him not to take a loss.”