Is Louisiana Tech’s defense cause for concern this early in the season?

It can’t be the way Louisiana Tech envisoned the start of the 2021 season, and we’re not talking about records.

Entering Week Three, the Bulldogs rank last among fellow Conference-USA teams in total defense. They’re also the lone squad in the league that’s surrendered over 1,000 yards.

Is there a reason to worry in Ruston?

“I don’t think we’re really going to know until we get into this a little bit, ” says Louisiana Tech Head Football Coach, Skip Holtz. “I say that, and you look. We’ve probably played the top passing team in FCS [Southeastern], and obviously the Walter Payton Award winner from a year ago, in Cole Kelley. Am I concerned? Yeah. Not hitting the panic button yet. Not time to flinch yet.”

Louisiana Tech hosts SMU, Saturday at 2:30.