BMX or extreme sports, in general, are some of the events taking place during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games that people have their eyes glued to.

Here at home, more people are getting introduced to the ever-growing sport. We spotted dozens at Twin City BMX getting several practice rounds in on a dirt track, before eventually racing.

Twin City BMX has served the area for 15 years, and they hope the next Olympian hopeful will walk through their doors.