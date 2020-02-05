In Memoriam: Bob Griffin

If you grew up around sports in North Central Louisiana, you know Buddy Davis and Bob Griffin.

Unfortunately, Davis left us last Summer. Griffin was taken from us on Monday evening.

Courtesy: Chris Demirdjian

The 85-year old passed away from complications from an unknown illness.

He’s a 2009 inductee into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Griffin also served the state’s sports community for nearly 60 years between KSLA and KTBS in Shreveport.

Courtesy: Chris Demirdjian

NBA Hall of Famer Karl Malone reflects on Griffin’s life and career.

“I took some journalism classes at Louisiana Tech, says Malone. “I talked to some young journalists and they say if you can give advice to anybody, what would it be. And, I say what I remember. And, Bob Griffin lived this. Report the news, don’t create the news.”