IMG Academy trainer Morgan Wells talks COVID-19 impact on spring sports and NFL draft preparations

“I was extremely elated man. I was excited going into this year. This is my biggest year when it comes to potential first round picks thus far,” IMG Academy Strength and Condition Coach Morgan Wells said.

Wells was excited for the 2020 NFL Draft, hoping to see a lot of his trainees get drafted in the first round. During the 2019 draft, Wells’ draft class was the second highest rated with 18 of his 20 players selected. Now with COVID-19 causing training facilities across the country to close, the former LSU Tigers has had to train athletes virtually as the NFL draft approaches.

“We’re putting together what should be one of the better ones as far as quality and production. I think that’s going to be the biggest help when it comes to the Pro Days begin cancelled and what we can continue to do to help these guys out,” Well said.

LSU is one of the schools without a Pro Day and cancelled spring sports as well. As a former athlete, Wells understood the impact the lost season has on players.

“It kills them so much because they’re seasoned. A lot of those seniors, or even freshmen, sophomores and juniors, they train to peak out at a certain time. If anybody that has a chance to go pro, or anybody that has a chance to do something phenomenal or historic during a season cut short, what your body does physiologically, you don’t if that’s going to be you next year.”

