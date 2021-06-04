Hunter Wells’ nine-RBI performance helps Bulldogs rip Rider, 18-2

Hunter Wells, have a game. The redshirt senior was responsible for nine runs batted in, for Louisiana Tech, in Friday’s 18-2 win over Rider at Patterson Park, Love Field.
The Bulldogs all-time hits leader set the tone early, with his two-run home run in the first inning. His game was capped by an eighth inning grand slam.
Starting pitcher, Jonathan Fincher, pitched eight innings, with four strikeouts.
With the victory, Louisiana Tech will face North Carolina State, Saturday at 6 p.m. in Ruston. NBC 10 Sports will have complete coverage throughout the week.