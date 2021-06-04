Hunter Wells’ nine-RBI performance helps Bulldogs rip Rider, 18-2

Hunter Wells, have a game. The redshirt senior was responsible for nine runs batted in, for Louisiana Tech, in Friday’s 18-2 win over Rider at Patterson Park, Love Field.

The Bulldogs all-time hits leader set the tone early, with his two-run home run in the first inning. His game was capped by an eighth inning grand slam.

.@LATechBSB's Hunter Wells has nine-RBI…nine… Bulldogs lead 18-2 in the bottom of the 8th #LATech — Chris Demirdjian (@ChrisDemirdjian) June 5, 2021

Starting pitcher, Jonathan Fincher, pitched eight innings, with four strikeouts.

With the victory, Louisiana Tech will face North Carolina State, Saturday at 6 p.m. in Ruston. NBC 10 Sports will have complete coverage throughout the week.