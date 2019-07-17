How will Grambling’s defense look in 2019? Who’s expected to be the starting quarterback?

The football season unofficially started for Grambling on Tuesday, during the annual SWAC Media Day.

Every off season, there’s always concerns or questions. There are some valid ones coming into the 2019 season, where GSU is picked to finish third behind Southern and Prairie View.

Who will step up and assume the role vacated by the graduation of De’Arius Christmas?

Does quarterback Geremy Hickbottom automatically assume the role as the starter?

NBC 10 Sports Director Chris Demirdjian travel to Birmingham with Grambling, to find out.