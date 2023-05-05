WEST MONROE, La (KTVE/KARD) – West Monroe and St. Amant meeting in game two of their quarterfinal matchup with West Monroe leading the series 1-0.

Top of the first inning, John Pearson gives the Gators a rude welcome as he launches a home run over the left field wall, the Rebels are out and running, it’s 2-0.

Later in the game, Tyler Roark delivers for the second straight game as he rips a ball up the middle, it brings in another West Monroe run and they now lead 6-0.

The Rebels go to Sulphur as they sweep St. Amant with a 7-2 game 2 win.