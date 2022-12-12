By: Kyle Kavanaugh/Louisiana Tech Athletics

RUSTON, La. – Four Lady Techsters reached double figures as Louisiana Tech (7-3) wrapped up the non-conference slate with a dominant 73-50 home win over South Alabama (2-6) Monday night. Robyn Lee led the way with a season-high 16 points.



Anna Larr Roberson tallied her fourth double-double of the season with 13 points and tied a career-high with 15 rebounds. Keiunna Walker and Amaya Brannon added 13 and 12 points, respectively.

In the early going, LA Tech used a combination of 9-3 and 9-2 runs to take a 22-10 lead after the first 10 minutes of action, followed by a 10-3 run in the second quarter to build a 36-14 lead at the half.



Tech’s defense held South Alabama to just 1-19 shooting over the final 12 minutes of the first half.



In the third, South Alabama began to find its rhythm and opened the half with a 9-4 run, forcing Tech turnovers on three straight possessions. After a Tech timeout, the Techsters responded with an 8-0 of their own over the next two minutes and built their largest lead of the night at 27 (55-28) before USA ended the quarter on a made three.



The Jaguars opened the fourth with a 7-1 run, but Tech answered with a 7-2 run to build the lead back to 24 (63-39) with 5:58 remaining. Tech’s bench finished the contest while adding 29 points on the night, which marks the eighth time this season scoring 20 or more.



Tech shot .509 from the floor on 28-55 shooting while dishing out 20 assists. It is the third time this season that Tech has reached 20 or more assists. South Alabama finished the night 16-59 (.271) from the floor, including 10-32 from three (.313).



LA Tech is now 7-0 on the year when holding opponents to under 60 points and 6-0 when out rebounding the opposition after going plus-15 tonight on the glass (44-29).