In order for the defending champions, Homer, to advance to the Superdome, they’ll have to get past a squad that’s perhaps as equal as they are.

Friday night at 7:00, the Pelicans host Mangham in the Division IV non-select semifinals.

Much like Mangham, who defeated Arcadia, 48-0 last Friday, the Pelican offense has scored an average of 38 points per week.

Both teams have played exceptionally well on defense. Former Louisiana Tech star, Richard Casey, sees his squad limiting opponents to an average of under two scores all season long.

“Got a great group of coaches, ” says Casey. “They do a great job of preparing our guys and our guys especially right now, they’re focusing up. I don’t think that’s been a problem all year. Right now, I think we’re playing our best. I think the main thing is focusing up. Focusing on the details and doing things the right way.”