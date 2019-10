RUSTON, La. (10/16/2019)-- Friday night lights- It's what all high school football teams look forward to. Unfortunately since Ruston High School's football field was hit by a tornado in April, the bearcats haven't had a single home game on their own turf.

"There's just the comfort that you get being at home that you don't get anywhere else," Jerrod Baugh, Ruston HS Football Head Coach, said.