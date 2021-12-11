Homer and Sterlington take home State Championship gold in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The undefeated Sterlington Panthers defeated the Union Parish Farmers in the LHSAA Class 3A state championship game today at the Ceasars Superdome.

The Panthers defeated the Farmers with less than a minute to go, to win the game 26-24.

In the 1A state championship, Homer beat Logansport 41-28 to take home the title.

NBC 10’s Steven Pappas and Jesse Davis are in New Orleans for all the action this weekend and will have more highlights and scores tonight on NBC 10 News at 10.