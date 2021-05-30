Home run in the top of the 10th sends Old Dominion past Louisiana Tech in the Conference USA Championship Game

After a wild Saturday, that saw Louisiana Tech pull of two comeback victories, the Bulldogs fall, 7-5, in the Conference USA Championship Game.

A two-run home run, hit by ODU’s Kyle Battle in the 10th inning, was the difference.

Louisiana Tech’s Parker Bates was 3-for-4 at the dish, including a solo homer that tied the contest at 5-all in the bottom of the 9th inning.

The Bulldogs will now await to see if they will host an NCAA Regional, which begins next week. The team will find out at 7:30. Monday morning at 11 a.m., all 64 teams will be revealed.