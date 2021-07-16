Home is where the heart is: Caldwell Parish softball alum, Victoria Abrams, speaks on transferring from LSU to ULM

“At first I was like, ‘I’m never going to be that close to home, ‘” says ULM softball’s Victoria Abrams. “I kind of wanted to venture out, or at least be a little further from home. Well honestly, a conversation I has with coach Molly [Fichtner] changed everything for me.”

Home is where the heart is. Caldwell Parish alum, Victoria Abrams, has always felt that. Now, she’s got a chance to experience it. This Summer, the redshirt fresham transferred to ULM, playing for Molly Fichtner.

“Not that I wasn’t keeping my options open, but it was like this is where I need to be type thing, ” says Abrams. “I had like knew when she had offered me to come she was like, ‘I want you to come here.’ I was like I already knew before I even told her that I kind of wanted to come back home.”

When the season does finally get here, Abrams will either square off against others she’s played in high school – or in some cases they’re on the same team.

“Honestly, it makes everything feel better, ” says Abrams. “It feels like I’ve done this before, because it’s like you get to play against them, already, before growing up. And, you get to college, it’s like I’ve already played this game a million times against the same person.”

She does this after being able to live out the dreams of many softball players in the country – playing under the lights at Tiger Park in Baton Rouge.

“Actually, I remember the first time I had an at-bat for LSU, ” says Abrams. “I was on deck, and our assistant, he came up to me, ‘You look like you’re about to cry. Why are you crying?’ And, I was like, because this is like one of the biggest moments of my life. I’ve worked for years to get to this spot.”

Thankfully this redshirt freshman has some time to impress the home crowd.

“I mean four years to be able to get to do what I love and get a chance to have more opportunities. Like I couldn’t think of anything better.”