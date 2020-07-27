Wossman girls basketball star Roniesha Walker inks scholarship to extend hoops career

Life changed on Monday for one area girls basketball star. Wossman alum, Roniesha Walker, signs to extend her career with Langston University in Oklahoma.

The Lady Lions are coached by Carroll High School alum, Elaine Powell. The former Lady Bulldog went played women’s college basketball at LSU, and starred in the WNBA.

Last season Walker averaged 12.7 points per game, and eight rebounds.

An emotional Walker spoke with NBC 10 Sports,

“It’s hard because I’m about to leave my mom and dad, ” says Walker. “My brother, my sister, my family. I’m nine hours away. So, it’s really hard knowing they can’t come down there everyday. [I’m] used to being around them. It’s really hard on me.”