Workouts have resumed for Arkansas high schools – but with several requirements

While Louisiana schools have to wait until next Monday to resume workouts, they’ve already started for prep programs in Arkansas, this past Monday.

The Arkansas Activities Association set strict guidelines for workouts to resume.

Athletes are required to have temperature checks. And, another noticeable mandate: players must wear face masks.

El Dorado Head Football Coach Steven Jones weighed into NBC 10 Sports on Thursday:

“Right now, when players come in we have to screen them, before they can workout, ” says Jones. “Our athletic trainer will put them through a number of questions and then take their temperature when they are running a sprint or going through something that’s a little bit tough, they’re allowed to move the face covering. But, they have to have it on at all times.”