With a little help, Ruston football cooks for their football players

This week, Ruston head football coach Jerrod Baugh, and principal Dan Gressett were caught handing out meals to families in Lincoln Parish.

The program continues to give – this time to their football players.

Since, players aren’t able to be with their teammates, several stepped up to cook for them.

It’s thanks to First National Bank, and State Representative Chris Turner. He teamed up with the Bearcats to serve meals to nearly a hundred players.

It was done to show unity for members of the team.

“This is good for us, ” says Representative Turner. “This is good for them. Just letting everyone come by, get the feeling of team or together. Everyone is having a tough time not being around all of their friends and family.”