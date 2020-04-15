Winnfield hires Jay Watson as head football coach and Athletic Director

Despite the LHSAA shutdown of its member high schools, moves are still being made.

Jay Watson has been named the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director at Winnfield High School. The news was first reported by the Jackson Parish Journal.

Watson, who was the team’s Offensive Line coach, takes over for Len Bankston, who retired after the 2019 season.

He’ll take over a Tigers team that finished 4-7, including a first-round playoff loss to Amite in Class 2A.

Watson was previously an assistant for the program, from 1997-2005.

He spoke with NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian, on the move.

“Coach Len Bankston hired me back, ” says Watson. “He and I had a great relationship from the first time I was there. Was very honored for him to hire me back as Offensive Line coach. Last year, we joked around that I’d take over when he decided to retire. Just never knew that it would be this year, when he’d decide to hang it up.”