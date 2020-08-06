Will fans be allowed inside high school football stadiums?

The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) made big news on Wednesday, as they announced that prep football would begin on October 8.

According to LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine, many coaches across the state would like to see a seven game schedule this Fall.

The question looms, if games still go on as planned, will fans be allowed to watch?

LHSAA doctor Greg Stewart sat in on a Zoom meeting to discuss his thoughts on spectators in the stadiums.

“That answer is going to be all up to local, ” says Dr. Stewart. “It’s going to be a parish decision. Obviously [Governor John Bel Edwards] is going to have a stake as far as what he opens and where we are and what he says. But, obviously the local public health as well as the local superintendents are going to be the ones making those decisions.”