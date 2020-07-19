Where did a former college football player, turned basketball coach get his love for hoops?

This week Sterlington found their new voice to lead their basketball program. The Panthers have hired former Ouachita assistant, Paul Glynn.

Glynn has nearly 30 years of experience on the sidelines. The Monterey, Louisiana native was ironically a member of Sterlington basketball’s coaching staff nearly 20 years ago.

Glynn, a former walk-on football player at Louisiana Tech, transferred to Southern Arkansas to play wide receiver. Ultimately, he graduated from ULM.

NBC 10 Sports asked Glynn where he discovered his passion for coaching basketball.

” … This is going to be a little bit crazy, but I love dancing, ” says Glenn. “You always hear that basketball is kind of like a sport combined with dancing. It’s like ballet with a ball. Some of these things the athletes do with the ball: running, jumping, starting. It’s beautiful. It’s rhythmic and it’s exciting.”