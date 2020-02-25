What did Richwood and Grambling alum Martez Carter say following his 3 touchdowns for the L.A. Wildcats?

Martez Carter had a day to remember for the L.A. Wildcats, on Sunday afternoon.

The Richwood and Grambling alum scored three touchdowns in Los Angeles’ 39-9 win over the D.C. Defenders.

Carter ended with 41 yards receiving, and an additional 34 rushing.

After the game, Carter was asked about his performance.

“Honestly, I just like being able to contribute, ” says Carter. “My slogan since I got here has been, ‘Control what I can control.'” “That’s exactly what I did. I was only on special teams last week. And, all I could do is give these guys field position. And, that’s exactly what I did. I just gave them field position and control what I could control. Throughout all week they would throw me in there showing me things what I would need to do today in order for us to be successful. They called my name and my number today and we executed as a team.”