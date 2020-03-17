What can area prep athletes do, while away from school?

On Monday the LHSAA announced that despite the coronavirus pandemic, there’s a chance Spring sports could continue.

But, for now young athletes aren’t permitted to practice with their their teammates at school.

So, what can athletes do?

NBC 10 Sports’ Chris Demirdjian spoke with LHSAA Executive Director Eddie Bonine.

“… We can’t assume that these athletes are going to facilities on their own, getting the bullpen work that they need as a pitcher, or as a softball pitcher, ” says Bonine. “Taking swings, running, stretching. Doing the things they normall do. We’ll have to work and play that in. Similar, I guess to what we would do for preseason football. And, other sports that requires a timeline to prepare these athletes to get back in place.”