What are the different terms in prep football that are used in Arkansas, but not in Louisiana? El Dorado’s Steven Jones has the answers in our Guide to Arkansas high school football

With high school on hold in Louisiana, until the state enters ‘Phase 4‘ of reopening, options for watching Friday night lights are slim.

We still have area programs that are members of the Mid-South Association of Independent Schools (MSAIS). However, those schools are forced to play home games in Mississippi for the time being.

Another option Louisiana viewers have for football on Fridays? Arkansas. In KTVE’s viewing area, there are dozens of teams we have featured through our 28 seasons of Football Friday Night. But, there are different terms that many in Louisiana might not be familiar with. So, NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian visited El Dorado head football coach, Steven Jones, in search of answers.

Chris: What’s a ‘benefit game’?

Steven: “So a benefit game is our preseason scrimmage. All of the ticket sales go to the Arkansas Activities Association, their catastrophic injury fund. You have four weeks to schedule three non-conference games. The way we did it this year, we don’t have an open week. So, this is what they call ‘Week Zero’. ‘Week Zero’ is some teams are playing a real game, some teams aren’t.”

Chris: Is it confusing to tell coaches in other states, ‘I’ve got a date Week Zero. Are you guys interested in playing?’

Steven: “It ends up being difficult because the cycles and classifications of Louisiana and Arkansas are in opposite years. So, we’re going into the first year of a two year cycle. And, Louisiana is in their second year.”

Chris: In Louisiana teams play in ‘districts’. Arkansas they are called ‘conferences’. What’s that all about?

Steven: “Have no idea. I think I still call them districts. I don’t really know. It’s the same thing. We have our conference alignment. I don’t have a good answer for that one. You stumped me with that one, Chris.”

Chris: For those in Louisiana who may not know, who are some of the programs in Southeast Arkansas that really stand out?

Steven: “… Junction City, then Warren … Camden-Fairview, they got it rolling. Fordyce, right up the road is recently back to being a power house program.”

Chris: How much are you looking forward to playing this Friday, and having a regular season game next Friday?

Steven: “Looking forward to playing this Friday. Just to get back to normal. Playing a program like North Little Rock, we’re going to get a taste of it, very early, and figure out what are the things we need to improve on. And, how good of a football team we’re going to be.”