West Ouachita, head basketball coach Daniel Dalleo part ways

Surprising news in area high school basketball. West Ouachita and head basketball coach, Daniel Dalleo, have parted ways.

The news was first reported by Jake Martin from the Ouachita Citizen.

During the 2019-20 season, Dalleo led the Chiefs to a 21-10 overall record. In their first year, since moving up to Class 5A, his team was a No. 27 seed in the postseason, before losing to Alexandria Senior High.

The former Mangham and Epps head coach, oversaw West Ouachita for three seasons.

On Thursday afternoon, Dalleo spoke with NBC 10 Sports.

“[I] really enjoyed my time there with the guys, ” Dalleo says. “For the past three years, we’ve shown growth … we’ve made the playoffs multiple times, things that’s never been done in the program. Overall, I’ve definitely enjoyed my time there. We’ve just had different philosophies. They have the right to make the decision they want to make.”