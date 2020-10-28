West Monroe’s Jerry Arledge on game cancellation versus Byrd “…I just couldn’t do that to our football team … “

What a wild Tuesday it’s been for West Monroe’s football team. Tuesday morning, the Rebels were set to face Byrd High School. That game was called off Tuesday afternoon.

West Monroe will now sit out this week. The original plan was to host district rival West Ouachita. The Chiefs did not play last week, and will not this week thanks to COVID-19.

NBC 10 Sports caught up with coaching legend, Jerry Arledge after a crazy day.

“Yesterday afternoon, late yesterday afternoon, I called all day long, ” says Arledge. “I decided ‘Well, the best thing is to have an open date.’ And, then I was thinking it would have to be someone really good. I’m talking about really a good fit for us. We found out that Byrd High School just had a cancellation on their game. So, we called. Well, we just found out about dinner time that we had a couple more kids that were contact tracing. So, they won’t be able to play this weekend. And, we were already very thin at the offensive line. I couldn’t do that to our football team.”

According to Coach Arledge, next week’s game versus Ouachita is set to go on as planned, next Friday.