As athletes continue to sign on the dotted line, history was made on Thursday afternoon.

Blaise LaCaze became the first volleyball player in Lady Rebels history to earn a collegiate scholarship. She’s headed to Garden City Community College in Kansas.

The program itself is only two years old.

On the court, LaCaze finished with 277 kills and 149 blocks. She also earned “First Team All-District”, along with the honor of Most Valuable Player.