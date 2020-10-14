Coronavirus Information

State COVID-19 Dashboard

CDC Info on COVID-19

Latest Coronavirus Numbers

West Monroe tops district rival Alexandria in volleyball home finale

High School Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SCORE:

WEST MONROE WINS IN THREE SETS: 25-11; 25-13; 25-21

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories