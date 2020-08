West Monroe quarterback, Lane Little, made a big commitment recently. The incoming senior is staying local.

But, Little announced on social media he is committing to play for ULM baseball.

Blessed to announce that I have committed to continuing my academic and athletic career at the University of Louisiana at Monroe! #talonsout ⚾️🦅. @ULM_BSB @RebelBaseball1 @LouisianaKnight pic.twitter.com/c5ZZw1axn6 — Lane Little (@LaneLittle20) August 5, 2020

Due to a shortened COVID-19 season, Little and the Rebels played 13 contests in 2020.

He is still expected to play his final season as West Monroe’s starting quarterback.