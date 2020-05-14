West Monroe named Most Popular Football team in Louisiana

Even with no football activities taking place at the moment, West Monroe’s football program received a nice honor on Wednesday.

MAXPreps.com released an article that named the most popular football teams by state. The prep sports website calculated the most views on each team’s page. In Louisiana, that went to West Monroe.

The Rebels finished above Edna Karr, Archbishop Rummel, John Curtis and Warren Easton.

In program history, West Monroe has won eight state championships, and two national titles. The program has made 25 consecutive trips to the Class 5A postseason.

Rebels head coach, Jerry Arledge, spoke with NBC 10 Sports on the recognition from MAX Preps.

“It’s very exciting for the Rebels, ” says Arledge. “I know that and this community, they’re the ones I’m talking about. The community, the one that supports us wholeheartedly. It makes us feel very good as coaches. Our players are always very coachable. It’s because of the atmosphere, and the community. We hope to continue that.”