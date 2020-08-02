West Monroe High School powerlifter signs to go to Blue Mountain College

MONROE, La (08-01-2020)–A West Monroe power lifter signed to go to college early this morning. He transferred to rebel nation from Delhi Charter to get more opportunities. And Elijah Harris, did just that.

Mr. Harris signed to go to Blue Mountain College. He won’t be too far from his family. Its located in Mississippi. Eli is excited to be a topper next season and is ready to join the b-m-c family. I talked with Elijah after his signing and he was just thankful for everything.

“First off I just want to thank God for this opportunity. Thank you West Monroe High School for everything y’all have done for me. And I also want to thank Blue Mountain for giving me this opportunity to compete at a very good school and I’m looking forward to a new journey. It was a good feeling, I was pretty nervous; I’m nervous now but I’m just thankful and blessed and I thank God for all of this,” said Harris.

