West Monroe alum, Michael Hunter retires after four seasons in the NFL

On Friday, Michael Hunter announced his retirement from the National Football League. The West Monroe High School alum spent four years in the NFL, with five different franchises.

After graduating from Oklahoma State in 2016, Hunter signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants, where he spent two seasons.

While playing professionally, he suited up for the Jets, Broncos, Bills and Texans. In 2019, Hunter signed a deal to join the Chiefs practice squad, until he was released on September 4 of that year, after being placed on the team’s injured reserve list.

During his time in a Rebels uniform, he made the All-District team during his junior and senior year. According to ESPN, Hunter was ranked 81st out of all cornerbacks in the country.