‘…We’re tough. We know how to rebuild…’ Sterlington high school’s athletic facilities damaged. Coaches, and the community are coming together to clean up

“Kind of devastated, wasn’t expecting it to be as bad as it was.”

Lee Doty is one of many stunned, following Sunday’s tornado in Ouachita Parish. But, it hit too close to home, for the Sterlington head football coach.

“I’m about three miles north of here, ” says Doty. “We just got a little wind. Driving around the corner, up there at the school, it was breathtaking almost.”

When arriving on campus, Doty spotted damage to Panther Stadium. There were mountains of debris, even mangled light posts, sit at Doty’s house away from home.

“Yeah, there’s several things we’re trying to identify, ” Doty continues. “You know, there’s construction going on back behind us. We have some insulation from there, some shingles from [Thatcher Point subdivision]. Lot more than our stuff out here to pick up.”

Steps away, the baseball field wasn’t spared of damage. When Coach Mark Sims arrived, there were several structures out of place.

“You know the ticket booth sat right here for four or five years, ” says Sims. “And, somehow it went about 50 yards. And, went right over the softball banners. I don’t know how it got over there.”

Like others, the Sims family rode out the event, from home. The Panthers coach couldn’t have imagined coming to work the next day to see his visiting dugout, among other parts destroyed.

“You try to watch the TV and see when it’s coming, and when it’s all going to hit, ” Sims continues. “All of a sudden, it’s on top of you. You start scrambling to try to get your kids in a safe place. It got real there for a couple of minutes.”

For Lee Doty and Mark Sims, the only thing left to do is pick up the pieces and move forward through an already trying time.

“On top of everything else that’s going on, with the virus, and the cancellation of sports, it’s heartbreaking, ” says Sims. “We can replace all of this.”

“We’re tough, and we know how to rebuild, ” says Doty. “And, know how to go.”