Voice of the West Monroe Rebels, Rick Guillot, says ‘Thank You’ to healthcare workers

A West Monroe football alum is showing his gratuity to the healthcare community.

The ‘Voice of the Rebels’ Rick Guillot staged a rally on Wednesday evening at the Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe.

Nearly 100 cars were spotted in the hospital’s parking lot. Many held up signs and honked to show their support for doctors and nurses, as they were leaving their shifts.

Everyone who attended pledged to remain in their vehicles, to promote social distancing.

“Well, the administration at Glenwood gave us an idea, ” says Guillot. “If the community wanted to support the nurses and doctors, this is the best way to do it, by keeping our distance. The response has been incredible man.”