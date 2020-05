Exciting times in Farmerville on Friday afternoon! A pair of local basketball stars are going to the next level.

Core 4, a basketball training academy based out of Atlanta, invaded Northeast Louisiana.

They inked former Ouachita High School standout Matt Hayman. The academy also signed Homer alum, Jayshaun Miller.

Core 4, is owned for Grambling Lab and Louisiana Tech great, Paul Millsap. The purpose of the organization is to get basketball players ready for college or professional basketball.