Three Ouachita softball stars are headed to the next level.

Madelyn Fletcher signs with ULM. Fletcher batted .409, with five home runs in 2019.

Abby Allen will suit up for South Alabama. Allen batted .557, with 17 home runs for the Lady Leos this past season.

Alli Deiter will play for Louisiana College. Deiter batted .333 for Ouachita in 2019.