Thursday Night Football tracker: Which prep football contests have been moved?

Due to weather conditions on Friday, expected to impact Northeast Louisiana, several high school football games have moved to Thursday night. Home teams are listed on the right. This list is subject to change. All games will kick off at 7:00 on Thursday, unless otherwise noted.

THURSDAY NIGHT GAMES:

NEVILLE VS. RUSTON (GAME AT EDDIE ROBINSON STADIUM ON GRAMBLING’S CAMPUS)

WEST OUACHITA VS. LAKESIDE

BROOKHAVEN VS. RIVERFIELD

GENERAL TRASS VS. MADISON

RICHWOOD VS. BASTROP

HUNTINGTON VS. CARROLL

FERRIDAY VS. RAYVILLE

SICILY ISLAND VS. OCS

CENTRAL CATHOLIC VS. BEEKMAN CHARTER

DELHI VS. CEDAR CREEK

NORTH WEBSTER VS. STERLINGTON

TENSAS VS. ST. FRED’S (6:00 KICKOFF)

AVOYLLES VS. WINNFIELD

LASALLE VS. FRANKLIN PARISH

TIOGA VS. JENA

CALDWELL VS. RIVER OAKS

NORTHWOOD-LENA VS. D’ARBONNE WOODS