Saturday, Max Preps tweeted a map of the “Winningest” football programs, by state.

A Northeast Louisiana team was recognized: Haynesville.

All-time the Golden Tornado are 828-299-34. That is according to Haynesville football historian, and owner of GeauxPreps.com, Hunter Bower.

The 828 victories is 60 wins ahead of the team that’s second in Louisiana: Neville.