Summer workouts halted in Ruston High School after football player tests positive for COVID-19

NBC 10 Sports has confirmed that a football player from Ruston High School has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result workouts have been suspended until July 13.

Bearcats head coach, Jerrod Baugh, spoke to NBC 10’s Chris Demirdjian on Tuesday.

“I talked to the young man’s stepdad, ” says Baugh. “Thought he had a sinus infection, went to the doctor … after a Thursday workout, I believe on the weekend, he started having some symptoms. He was out the entire week, all last week, while they were waiting on the test results.”

