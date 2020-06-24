Summer Workout Party: Wossman Wildcats

The “Summer Workout Party” rolls on for another day. We visit another school that’s seen much change this offseason: Wossman.

The Wildcats are re-tooling their program with the hiring of their new head coach Maurice Pollard.

His crew remained socially distant throughout Tuesday’s workouts. Various skills and drills were done to improve footwork and speed.

It’s all thanks to the help of Wossman’s strength and conditioning coach, Tony Butler.

“Months of planning you know, ” says Butler. “Sitting down, researching trying to collaborate with other coaches around the area to see what they’re doing to keep their guys safe and what they’re doing to enhance their performance on the field.”