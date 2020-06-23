Summer Workout Party: West Ouachita Chiefs

Our “Summer Workout Party” series continues! We pay a visit to West Ouachita.

Since workouts resumed for all LHSAA schools on June 8, the Chiefs have seen full participation from its athletes.

Head football coach Matt Middleton and company have their minds set on improving from a 6-5 record in 2019. Entering the 2020 campaign, the team will only return five starters.

But, that’s not Coach Middleton’s main concern at the moment.

“Number one concern you have is the health of everyone around you in society, ” says Middleton. “But, we’re blessed to be able to be out here right now. I don’t know what’s going to happen with the Governor, and what phase we’re going into. We’re just lucky enough to be here right now. But, at the end of the day, it’s about the health and safety of others and everybody around us. We’re in unprecedented times right now as a society.”