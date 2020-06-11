Summer Workout Party: OCS and St. Fred’s

We continue our “Summer Workout Party” series! It’s where we follow area football teams during Summer workouts.

We begin this episode with defending Division IV State Champions, OCS.

Like others, those who came to train are splitting time between the weight room and the turf of Steven Fitzhugh Field.

“It’s definitely a different world we’re living in right now, ” says John Parker, OCS Athletic Director and Head Baseball Coach. “You feel for the things that are going on with the virus and everything. But, we’re going to do everything we can to take all of the precautions necessary. If that means spraying a bar down or wiping a bar down with bleach between uses, and that kind of thing, that’s what we’ll do.”

At St. Fred’s Head Football Coach, Andy Robinson, was seen doing temperature checks for everyone arriving for workouts.

Coaching legend Billy Bell, in his 49th season, was seen directing athletes to run. He also sprayed down each of the equipment in the weight room, before usage.

“We’ve gone through a major change since March, when things took a turn here, ” says Andy Robinson, St. Fred’s Head Football Coach. “And, it’s just one of those things you can’t control. That what you can control are the things that you do and the precautions you take. And it’s different times for everybody. There’s no head coach that’s had experience dealing with this. You know, we’re going to do the best we can. And, try to protect our kids and coaches.”