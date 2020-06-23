Summer Workout Party: Carroll Bulldogs

Our “Summer Workout Party” series continues! We travel to Dorothy-Blade Stadium, the home of Carroll.

The Bulldogs join other programs in staying safe. Each of their equipment is being sanitized after use.

We also caught the C-Dogs split into different groups. Some were doing drills on the turf. While others were running on the track. The rest were doing weighted exercises in the school’s cafeteria.

“You know we had to move our weight room outside, ” says Tank Washington, Carroll head football coach. “But, were adjusting to it. And, we’re getting well. We’ve been trying to do some weight training, some agility, some conditioning. Haven’t been able to hit the weights like we usually would. But, we got the guys coming in. And, we’re trying to get stronger. So far, we’ve had 63 kids that showed up. So, we got three groups. We try to do 20, 20 per group. We’re trying to make sure we’re staying healthy and keeping them apart from each other.”