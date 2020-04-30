Sterlington track star Katie Byrd inks with Louisiana Tech

Thursday was special to Katie Byrd. The Sterlington track and field star signed a letter of intent to continue her career at Louisiana Tech.

Byrd chose the Lady Techsters over Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.

During her time in a Lady Panther uniform, she broke six different school records, in distance running.

In 2019, she won four different gold medals in district action.

“You know, I was just impressed by [Louisiana Tech’s] facilities, ” says Byrd. “And, at a point, I was looking at myself and thinking what school is not only going to give me the best tools for possibly something in the science industry or STEM industry, but also in the art industry. [And], also give me that quality of education.”