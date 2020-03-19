Sterlington soccer star Shelby Moore signs with Evangel University

With many high schools out to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, that doesn’t mean prep athletes will stop signing scholarships.

Sterlington soccer star, Shelby Moore, inked with Evangel University in Springfield, Missouri on Thursday morning.

Moore helped lead the Lady Panthers to a quarterfinal appearance in the LHSAA Division III playoffs in 2020. This past season, she ended with 12 goals and six assists.

Moore explained to NBC 10 Sports why she chose Evangel, over an opportunity to play for ULM.

“Just the opportunity really, ” says Moore. “Just the opportunity to go up there and – I was just going to ‘walk-on’ at ULM, probably. But, Coach Bruce [Deaton] said ‘Hey, come play for me!'”