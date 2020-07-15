Sterlington hires Paul Glynn to lead boys basketball program

Last week, Cory Emerson departed Sterlington for an administrative role at Caldwell Parish High School. That left the Panthers to look for a new boys basketball coach.

On Wednesday, they found their guy: former Ouachita assistant boys basketball coach, Paul Glynn.

Glynn spent one season at The Madhouse on Milhaven. That comes after spending 13 years prior to that coaching in Kentucky.

Glynn has coached basketball for over 30 years. He started his career in 1989, leading the boys hoops program at Monterey High School. Afterwards, he’s had stops at over 10 different institutions.

The alum of the former Huntington High School (Ferriday), walked on as a football player at Louisiana Tech. Glynn then found a spot on Southern Arkansas’ football team before an injury caused him to prematurely end his playing career.

