Sterlington High School picks up the pieces, left behind from Sunday’s tornado

Sunday’s tornado impacted one local high school, and now the community is stepping up to help.

Sterlington High School’s athletic facilities suffered damage. Monday morning, Panther coaches and other crews were spotted cleaning up debris from the football and baseball fields.

There’s no estimate for how much repairs will cost, at this time.

“It’s definitely emotional, ” says Sterlington head football coach Lee Doty. “But, you know man, we’re tough. We know how to rebuild. [We] know how to get it all cleaned up, replace all of the stuff that can be replaced and move forward.”

“On top of everything else that’s going on, with the virus, and the canceling of sports, and lives that are messed up right now, to come out here and see the damage, it’s heartbreaking,” says Sterlington baseball coach Mark Sims.

